Newly married woman killed in Cuttack of Odisha, 3 held

Cuttack: As many as three people have been arrested in Cuttack of Odisha on the charge of killing a newly married woman. The incident took place in Shankarpur area of the silver city.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sonalika Das.

As per reports, the woman was married two years ago and she has a one and half year old daughter. She was allegedly killed by her in laws.

Badambadi Police arrested the husband, father in law and sister in law (Nanada) of the deceased woman on the charge of murder and forwarded them to the Court on Saturday.

As per reports, Sonalika Das of Mukamswara village under ward no. 56 of Cuttack had married Gouranga Behera of Parida sahi in Shankarpur area two years ago.

The family members of the deceased have complained in the Police station that the in laws of the lady had been torturing her from time to time over dowry. They have demanded to also arrest the mother in law of the deceased woman.

Further investigation of the case is underway.