Bhubaneswar: A newly married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar, the the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

The woman’s family has brought charges of murder against her in-laws.

The family has filed a complaint in the Balianta police station situated in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the woman identified as Suchismita Sahoo and was five months pregnant. She is the wife of Subir Kumar Muduli.

The police has recovered the body and taken it to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar for post-mortem.