Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was tortured in Ganjam district of Odisha. Two persons have been detained by Police in this connection.

According to reports, the woman was married 8 months ago in Mangarajpur village in Buguda tehsil under under Buguda Police limits in this district. She was reportedly being tortured by her in – laws. However, last night the barbarism increased to such a limit that she was assaulted by her in -laws. Then, they threw her into a doli (a bamboo structure to preserve paddy).

On being informed about the incident the family members of the woman along with some villagers rescued her from the doli. A police complaint was lodged in Buguda Police Station in this matter.

On the basis of the complaint, Police have detained two persons and interrogating them. Further investigation of the case is underway.