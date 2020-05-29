Bhubaneswar: Newly-wed couple found dead in their house in Keuta sahi under Lingaraj police station limits, the reason of death is yet to be ascertained.

This incident has been reported today. The couple according to sources got married three months back. Their bodies have been recovered from their home.

The body of the husband was found hanging from the ceiling fan while the wife’s body was recovered from under the bed by the police.

The husband is a newspaper vendor say sources. Whether the deaths are a suicide or a murder is being investigated by the police. They have recovered the bodies and have sent them for postmortem.

Further details on the case are awaited.