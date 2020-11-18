Bhubaneswar: The newly-elected MLAs from Balasore Sadar and Tirtol, Swarup Das and Bijay Shankar Das have taken oath on Wednesday.

The oath has been administered by the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Surjya Narayan Patro. It is noteworthy that the oath taking ceremony shall be followed by the all-party meeting.

Both of them will now be eligible to take part in the upcoming winter session of the Odisha Assembly.