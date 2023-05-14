Newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das meets CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das met Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sudnay.

Advertisement

Accompanied by her brother Bishal Das, Deepali met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Nivas and sought his blessings. She also thanked the party supremo for providing all support and personally seeking votes for her by propagating in Jharsuguda.

Patanaik also took to his Twitter handle and informed about her meeting with Deepali. “I met BJD candidate Deepali Das who got historic victory in Jharsuguda bypoll and advised her to lead the development of Jharsuguda and work dedicatedly to bring change in people’s lives,” said Naveen.

It is to be noted here that Deepali Das registered a landslide victory in the bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency with a margin of 48,721 votes from nearest rival Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP.

The BJD candidate got 1,07,198 votes while the BJP’s Tankadhar polled 58,477 votes. Congress nominee Tarun Pandey lost his deposits as he received only 4,496 votes.

As per the election commission, a total of 79.21 per cent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise on May 10 during the by-election, which was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, the father of Deepali, on January 29 this year.

Deepali Das will take oath tomorrow as the MLA of Jharsuguda. Deputy speaker of Odisha assembly will administer her the oath of the office.

Also Read: Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle Soon! Deepali Das & Latika Pradhan Likely To Get Minister Posts