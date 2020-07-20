Newly Appointed DCPs Take Charge Of Odisha’s Twin Cities

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Newly appointed DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack took charge at the Police Seva Bhawan in capital city of Bhubaneswar today.

IPS Officer Umashankar Dash took charge as Bhubaneswar DCP, while IPS Officer Prateek Singh, assumed charges as Cuttack DCP.

Dash who is a 2008 batch IPS officer served as SP of Rourkela and Puri District before he was appointed as Bhubaneswar DCP. Similarly, 2014 batch IPS officer Prateek Singh was was the SP of Kandhamal.

Both the DCPs took charge of their respective offices in the presence of Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

The ceremony also marked the farewell of former Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo and former Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh.

Akhileshwar Singh

