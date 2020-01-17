Newborn’s corpse found floating in pond in Nayagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: In yet another case of child abandonment in the State, a newborn’s body was found floating in a pond in Karabar village under Bhapur block of Nayagarh district on Friday.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted the body of the newborn wrapped in a polythene and called up police.

Police reached the spot and fished out the body from water to send for autopsy.

Notably, it is not the lone incident of newborn abandonment in the district as two days ago a stray dog was found feasting on a baby’s corpse ward no-2 area of Khandapada.

Locals have demanded stringent action against the perpetrators of child abandonment.

