Newborn’s body found in abandoned house in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a newborn was found dead in an abandoned house in the CDA area of Odisha’s Cuttack City today.

According to reports, Markat Nagar police started a probe after getting information about the death of the newborn in the abandoned house in the CDA sector-6 area of the Silver City.

The cops have started a search operation to trace and identify the persons involved in the crime, said sources adding that they (police) are trying to collect the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby area.