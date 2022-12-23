Newborn rescued near dustbin SCB hospital Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a newborn boy has been abandoned near a dustbin in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) on Friday.

The incident has been reported from Cuttack city of Odisha. The locals heard the cries of the baby and were shocked to find a newborn abandoned near the dustbin.

They immediately recued the infant and rushed him to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in SCBMCH, Cuttack.

Details on the condition of the newborn is awaited. The police have been informed they are trying to find the parents of the baby boy.