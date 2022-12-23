Newborn rescued near dustbin SCB hospital Cuttack

In a shocking incident, a newborn boy has been abandoned near a dustbin in SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
newborn rescued cuttack
Representational Image

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a newborn boy has been abandoned near a dustbin in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) on Friday.

The incident has been reported from Cuttack city of Odisha. The locals heard the cries of the baby and were shocked to find a newborn abandoned near the dustbin.

Related News

Odisha: Youth detained for selling liquor dies in custody

Govt officials oversee development work of Cuttack Chandi…

Odisha: Elephant herd in Mahanadi, in front of Cuttack Deer…

Cuttack Baliyatra ends today, huge crowd expected

They immediately recued the infant and rushed him to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in SCBMCH, Cuttack.

Details on the condition of the newborn is awaited. The police have been informed they are trying to find the parents of the baby boy.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.