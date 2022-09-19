Newborn deaths in Keonjhar hospital: CDMO says 4 not 6 cases

Bhubaneswar: Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Keonjhar submitted a report today on the issue of newborn deaths in Keonjhar hospital. The CDMO said that there were four not six cases.

It is noteworthy that, taking a serious note of the deaths of newborns within 24 hours at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital due to alleged medical negligence, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reportedly sought a report on the incident.

Following the death of in Keonjhar district, Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das on Sunday had ordered a probe into the matter.

The family members of the deceased created ruckus on the premises of the health centre following the deaths of the toddlers. They alleged that the doctor in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had shown negligence.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements, including the deployment of police forces, have been made on the spot to avoid any untoward incidents.

The infants were admitted to the ICU after around 9 pm last night. But it is alleged that the doctor arrived at the hospital at around 11 am this morning and as the infants were unattended for such a long period of time, they died.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and pacified the mob. Apart from it, another 12 infants had reportedly died in the ICU of the hospital, meant for the infants and new-born earlier.

Being informed, the Health Minister urged the CDMO to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.