Newborn boy abandoned in train rescued in Odisha

Khordha: A two-day-old baby boy abandoned in a train was rescued by Railway Police Force (RPF) at the Khordha railway station on Saturday morning.

It is suspected that the two-day-old was born and has been abandoned by his mother in the train.

A team of railway police personnel rescued the baby boy and rushed to the hospital for medical examination and informed the Childline.

The RPF registered a case and have started an investigation into the matter.