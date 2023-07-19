Newborn abandoned in Bhubaneswar, rescued by locals from sack

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was placed inside a sack and abandoned at a roadside in Bhubaneswar, said reports.

According to reports, the baby girl was found under the bridge in front of the Nandankanan police station. Reportedly someone threw the newborn baby girl by putting her inside a sack.

A local resident of Raghunathpur area rescued the baby girl and then informed the police. The police has then admitted the newborn to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The hospital shall then hand over the baby girl to an orphanage. The identity of the baby girl’s father and mother could not be found.

The Nandankanan police station is investigating into the matter and trying to trace the child’s family.