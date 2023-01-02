New year starts on a sad note as Bhubaneswar reports a suicide

Bhubaneswar: A woman has been found dead in a rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the married woman used to live with her husband under Khandagiri police limits.

The woman has been identified as Sunita Nayak and her husband as Bimal Bibhuti Pattnaik. The woman belonged to Nayagarh district, said reports.

The woman had allegedly been married only for eight montsh only. It was the second marriage for both the man and the woman.

After the news of the suicide was conveyed to the family of the woman, they have alleged that her husband has killed her.

The police has reached the spot, sent the body for post mortem and is investigating further into the matter.