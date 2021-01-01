New Year Picnic Turns Tragic In Odisha As Youth Drowns In Mahanadi River  

Sonepur: Picnicking on the occasion of the new year turned tragic for some Seledi villagers under Binika police limits of the district as a youth from the village drowned in the Mahanadi river today.

Some villagers, including the deceased youth identified as Anwesh Pradhan, had gone to the riverside area for a picnic to celebrate the new year day today.

While several of them were engaged in cooking activities, Anwesh, who is a student of Gangadhar Meher University, went to the river for taking bath along with some of his friends. Unfortunately, he drowned in the river after slipping into the deep waters while bathing.

As Anwesh’s friends could not rescue him despite all their possible efforts, the Fire Service personnel were informed about the matter.

Immediately, they rushed to the spot and rescued Anwesh. Later, they took him to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, the doctor who attended Anwesh declared him brought dead.