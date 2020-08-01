Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government and the authorities in major cities in the state have a new worry to tackle Covid situation after some people have deliberately given wrong phone number and address while registering their personal details on corona-registration.

People, who have come from other states and have been quarantined, have provided false details that made the govt authorities a difficult task to track them for Covid management.

A resident of Berhampur, a coronavirus hot-spot in the state, was shattered when the officials of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) told him over telephone that he was tested positive for Covid-19. On his part, the gentleman replied that he has no symptoms for Covid-19, nor has he undergone any test for the virus.

On trying to find out what when wrong, he discovered that one 59-year-old man had wrongly used his mobile number while undergoing Covid-19 test after the latter arrived in the city from other state. Unfortunately, the report came positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, he got repeated calls from the authorities.

After lots of efforts, he managed to convince the authorities that he is not the person who has been tested positive for the deadly virus. However, the man, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has not been tracked by the BeMC, when this news was filed.

In another case, a resident of Bhubaneswar has allegedly given the address of his neighbour while filing the form of Covid registration, and ran way. Now, the authorities are trying to locate his whereabouts.

The State government is leaving no stone unturned to combat Covid-19. It is the time for one and all to cooperate the government and strictly follow the coronavirus guidelines imposed by the govt.

More than anything else, people must mention their name, address, phone number and other details rightly in the Covid-19 portal and other required register for the best interest of all.