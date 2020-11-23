New Vice Chancellors appointed for 6 Odisha Universities

Bhubaneswar: New Vice Chancellors for six Universities of Odisha were appointed today. Even amid the sad demise of the first lady of Odisha, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal ensured that the new VCs are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignment.

It is to be noted that tenure of the present VCs of these Universities will come to end by the end of this month.

As per the released order, Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury, Prof. Sabita Acharya, Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Proj. N Nagaraju, Prof. Kishore Kumar Basa and Prof. Prafulla Kumar Mohanty as the Vice Chancellor of RD Women’s Univ, Utkal Univ, Fakir Mohan Univ, GM University, North Odisha Univ and Khallikote University respectively.

Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury, who was appointed to RD Women’s Univ was former Director, College of Development Council and Professor of Home Science, Berhampur University having more than 37 years of teaching experience.

Prof. Sabita Acharya, who was appointed to Utkal University was the former Chairman, PG Council and Prof of anthropology, Utkal University. She has more than 31 years of teaching experience.

Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, who was appointed to Fakir Mohan University has more than 26 years of experience. He is presently serving as Professor, University of Delhi.

Prof N Nagaraju, who was appointed to GM University is presently working as Professor in English, Central University of Karnataka with 34 years of experience.

Similarly, Prof. Kishore Kumara Basa has 38 years of teaching experience and he was Professor (Retd) Tagore National Fellow, University of Culture, Govt of India.

Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty is former professor of Zoology, Utkal University. He has 35 years of teaching experience.