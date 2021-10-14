New SOP issued for visiting Puri Jagannath Temple during Kartika month, See details

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for visiting Sri Jagannath Temple for the upcoming month of Kartika. The

SOP will come into force from October 15. The temple will remain open on October 20 (Kumar Purnima) for darshan.

Reportedly, the darshan timings will be from 7 AM to 9 PM on all days except for one day as the temple will remain closed for public Darshan on all Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of Corona Virus disease and in order to sanitize the temple premises.

The temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid any spike in transmission of COVID-19 on account of large gathering that is anticipated on such festive occasions. Accordingly, the temple will remain closed for darshan of Lords on October 15 (Dussehera) and from 12 noon onwards on October 16 (Bhasani).

In the month of November, temple will remain closed for darshan on November 11 (Deepavali), November 15 (Bada Ekadashi) and November 19 (Kartika Purnima).

Besides, the general guidelines on account of COVID-19 for all devotees will continue to remain the same. Mandatory usage of masks (inside and outside temple premises), sanitizers, maintaining social distancing. Devotees are requested not to touch statues or idols inside the temple.The lighting of deepas inside the temple at the designated places by the devotees will be permitted.

It is permitted to carry flowers/bhoga inside the Temple but such items shall be placed at pre-designated places as earmarked by the Temple administration. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with Co-morbidities, pregnant Women and Children below 10 years are advised not to visit the Temple in view of the prevailing covid-19 situation.

