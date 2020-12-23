bhubaneswar airport sop
File image

New SOP Issued By Bhubaneswar Airport For People Returning From Foreign Countries

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: All foreign return passengers at the Bhubaneswar Airport have been issued a fresh SOP which they have to adhere to.

All passengers who show any symptoms of Covid and are above the age of 55 years will have to compulsorily undergo an Antigen test.

The director of the airport, Gautam Ray has asked all the Airline companies to give complete details of all the foreign return passengers.

The director added that, special kiosk have been put up by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) near the airport terminal to screen the passengers.

