New Slots for booking to open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Check details

Bhubaneswar: New slots will be open for booking for the 1st dose vaccination in Bhubaneswar today for the 18 to 44 years of age group today. The booking will start today at 7.00 pm.

This slot booking will be for June 21 to 26, 2021. This vaccination will be given in between 9 am to 1 pm on those days.

Here is the link for booking http://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in