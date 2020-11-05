odisha assembly winter session
New Rules For Winter Session Of Odisha Assembly, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly shall start from November 20 and shall function for four and a half hours daily.

The session will continue till December 31 informed the Speaker Surya Narayan Patra today.

As per the schedule, the supplementary budget will be presented on the first day i.e. November 20.

There will be no question hour during this session keeping in mind the covid pandemic.

It is to be noted that the earlier session (Monsoon Session) of the assembly had been held amid strict Covid regulations and was suspended on October 6, a day earlier than scheduled.

Even in that session there was no question hour, there were only written questions.

 

