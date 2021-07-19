New micro containment zone declared in Unit 6 of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another area in Bhubaneswar has been declared as micro containment zone by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

“Several positive cases have been detected in Flat No 506, 509 and 510, Fifth floor, Brundaban Plaza, Unit 6, Ganganagar, Opposite Durga Mandap, Ward 52, Bhubaneswar. In order to contain further spread of COVID-19 it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” said BMC in a notification.

The notification further said that in the larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is hereby directed to implement the following directions:

No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. All the government and private institution located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones.

It is to be noted here that BMC had earlier declared the Block-B, Lord Gunjan Palace Apartment, Near Rasulgarh Square as Micro-containment zone.