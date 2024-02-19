New Lord Jagannath temple established in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Kaptipada: A new Lord Jagannath temple has been established in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recently. The temple has been established in the Nudadiha village in Kaptipada block of the district.

Today everyone is fascinated after realisation of their long expectation in the area. The locals had long cherished for the temple which turned into a reality now for which all of them are overjoyed.

It seems the entire Mayurbhanj district has become busy for establishment of the temple. The five day long founding ceremony of the temple, which involves a set of rituals, started on 14th February and will continue till the 19th.

A devotional atmosphere has been created in the area as havan and yagnya are going on daily amid chanting of hymns, devotional songs and sankirtatan. The rituals also included Kalas Yatra in which a number of people including women participated.

Thousands of devotees are visiting the temple every day to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath. Prabachan is also going on every day in the temple premises. Devotees are getting mesmerized by the beautiful idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra.

On the day of the establishment of the temple on 14th Feb, recitation of Veda, Surya Puja, worship of cows, panchakarma, Gita Maha Yajna, Abhishek of Lord Jagannath, temple alati, pushpanjali and prabachan etc. were held.

Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the inauguration of the temple of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and the whole atmosphere was vibrating with the sound of Haribol, Hulahuli and Jai Jagannath.

Devotees are enjoying the beautiful work carved on the walls of Lord Jagannath’s temple. Now devotees are crowding to get a glimpse of the Lord. A spiritual environment has been created here.