New Landmine Technique Of Maoists, Police On High Alert

New Landmine Technique Of Maoists, Police On High Alert

Malkangiri: A new technique of warfare is being used by Maoists in the border areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. These new landmines can cause major blasts.

Vehicles can be flung to a height of 40-50ft in air.

The first such incident has been reported in Sukhma district which shares a border with Malkangiri.

The landmine had been targeted against army personnel deployed in the Minpa forest area.

The police has been smart enough to find out the landmines and alert the police forces nearby.