New Formula by KIIT of Odisha: Road constructed without cement, tar

New Formula by KIIT of Odisha: Road constructed without cement, tar

Cuttack: In a first of its kind in Odisha, a green concrete road was constructed without use of cement and tar.

The green concrete road construction was executed by Rural Works Division Cuttact 1 in association with the School of Civil Engineering, KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar.

The road has been constructed at village Amanpada on the road from Aradiapada School to Anantapur under Aman panchayat in Cuttack district of Odisha in an experimental basis.

The paste with which the green concrete road has been made constitutes of fly ash based geo-polymer, sodium hydrochloride, sodium silicate, chips and sand. The road was constructed from Amanpada School to Anantapur.

The road is said to be eco-friendly, long lasting and economic while it can be constructed in a lesser time.

This theory has been experimented in the state for the first time. Dr. Ashok Kumar Rath, engineer Ramya Ranjan Panda and the Rural Development Department of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have made it.

During the construction of the road engineers of the Rural Works Department engineer Nilamadhav Sahu, Santosh Kumar Mishra, Amarendra Mahapatra, Prahllad Barik, Prasanna Kumar Sahu, Prashanta Kumar Satapathy and the contractor were present.