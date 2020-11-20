New Driving License Applications To Be Allowed In Odisha From Today

New Driving License Applications To Be Allowed In Odisha From Today

Bhubaneswar: New Driving License (DL) applications in the four more RTOs and Additional RTOs have been started from today.

The directive in this regard has been passed by The Odisha State Transport Authority Commissioner-cum-Chairman.

The four more RTOs and Additional RTOs where the new Driving License (DL) application has been started are: Bhadrak, Nayagarh Nuapada and Jajpur.

It is noteworthy that earlier, the Commissioner had directed for resumption of DL Test from September 18 with 40 per cent capacity due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Presently 25 RTOs are functional in Odisha.