New COVID19 quarantine rule for Bhubaneswar residents; know details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced a new quarantine rule to contain COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary, in his public address today said that 16 trains and 12 flights arriving in Bhubaneswar daily. As many as 8681 people have returned from other States and countries out of which 2791 are still in quarantine. Others have completed their quarantine period.

“Challenges have increased because we are dealing with a floating population. Therefore, we have decided that people arriving from hotspot districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Balasore and Jajpur have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine. Home quarantine will not be allowed in slum areas from today onwards. They will be kept in institutional quarantine,” he added.

The BMC Commissioner further said that slum committees have been constituted and transit homes have been created for discharged patients.

The city civic body also has taken several other measures to check the spread of coronavirus in BMC’s 67 wards.

With 25 members each it has formed committees in every ward to manage COVID-19.  Besides, it has formed ward WhatsApp group.

House to house survey is being done to identify the vulnerable people and the Sachetak’ App also has been launched for the senior citizens.

