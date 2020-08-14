instant covid test
Representational Image (Pic Credit: expresspharma)

New Covid Test With Results In Just 20 Minutes, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In an ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a new test that can diagnose Covid-19 in just 20 minutes.

The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, show the rapid molecular test called N1-STOP-LAMP, is 100 per cent accurate in diagnosing samples containing SARS-CoV-2 at high loads.

“STOP-LAMP is what’s referred to as a ‘near care’ test, it is not intended to replace the current gold standard PCR testing,” said study lead author Tim Stinear, Professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“It’s a robust diagnostic test for the specific and rapid detection of Covid-19. But it’s important to note however, it trades some detection sensitivity for speed and ease-of-use,” he added.

According to the researchers, the test is highly accurate and easy to use, making it a prime candidate for use in settings with limited testing capabilities.

The method involves using a small portable machine, which can reliably detect SARS-CoV-2 from just one nasal swab.

In the race to control the Covid-19 pandemic, access to rapid, precision diagnostics is key, the research team said.

“We have developed an alternative Covid-19 molecular test that can be readily deployed in settings where access to standard laboratory testing is limited or where ultra-rapid result turnaround times are needed,” said Stiner.

The study revealed that this new test uses only one tube and involves only a single step, making it more efficient and lower cost than many of the current tests for SARS-CoV-2.

The N1-STOP-LAMP method was found to be 100 per cent accurate and correctly identified 87 per cent of tests as positive when used to assess 157 confirmed-positive samples.

The results were fast, with an average time-to-positive of 14 minutes for 93 of those clinical samples.

“We see this kind of technology having a benefit in settings liked aged care facilities or overseas laboratories with limited resources and equipment,” Professor Stinear said.

“The test requires a small shoebox-sized machine, as well as reagents, but everything is portable,” he noted.

You might also like
State

800 Kg Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Independence Day Celebration Restrictions In Cuttack City, Know Details

Nation

COVID Cases In India Cross 24-Lakh Mark With Death Toll Of 48k

State

Puri Sees 3 COVID Deaths, Toll Mounts To 324 In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7