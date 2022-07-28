New Covid Positive Cases At 1030 In Odisha In Past 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid positive cases in Odisha has been recorded at 1030 on Thursday including 179 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 603 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6974 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 164 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 227 positives, the highest in Odisha

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 35

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 50

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 7

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 21

14. Kalahandi: 26

15. Kandhamal: 23

16. Kendrapada: 17

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 164

19. Koraput: 17

20. Mayurbhanj: 110

21. Nayagarh: 20

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 10

24. Rayagada: 18

25. Sambalpur: 77

26. Sonepur: 39

27. Sundargarh: 227

28. State Pool: 36