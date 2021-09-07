New COVID guideline issued: ‘No mask, no entry’ for school students in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday issued a fresh COVID guideline to check the spread of the virus among the schools and students of the State.
Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu released the COVID guideline for the schools and students following a review meeting of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Here is the complete COVID guideline:
- The students coming to school must wear masks and the teachers should ensure it. In case, any student has come to the school without mask, the school administration should not allow the student to enter the school premises.
- The expenditure incurred for COIVD Management should be met out of school improvement grant release from OSEPA.
- At the entry point, thermal screening of all the students coming to attend offline classes must be ensured and hand sanitization should also be done.
- Social distancing inside the classroom should be meticulously followed and the COVID monitor (preferably the PET of the school) should be extra vigilant to ensure it.
- Any student/ teacher/ non-teaching staff having mild symptoms like cold, sneezing and fever should not be allowed to ensure into the school.
- The SMS/ SMDC must be sensitized time and again along with the local PRI members about COVID-19 and their role in sensitizing the school-going children through their parents.
- The BECCs/SRCCs (around 5000 in the State) should be tagged with the school for a periodical visit and ensure that all stakeholders are following COVID appropriate behaviuor.
- The local administration including health administration should be updated in case of any major development which affects the offline teaching.
- As usual, both online and offline teaching will continue and no student should be forced to come to school. Attendance in offline classes is not mandatory.
- The Nodal Officers of the respective district will be in touch with you and the respective directors should be intimated on daily basis about the attendance and the same should be sent through Whatsapp in the SME Group by 2 PM.
- OSEPA Control Room set up at Head Quarter will monitor the above instructions on daily basis.