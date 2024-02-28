New Collectors and DMs appointed for various districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha General Administration and Public Grievance Department has appointed new Collectors and DMs on Wednesday.
According to the notification released today here are the changes effected and the new Collectors and DMs appointed:
- Ashish Thakare, IAS (RR-2011), Collector and District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj is appointed as Collector and District Magistrate of Balasore.
- Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS (SCS-2012). Collector and District Magistrate, Puri is appointed as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation.
The post of Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA).
- Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS (RR-2014) Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation with additional charge Vice-Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) is appointed as Collector and District Magistrate of Puri.
- Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & District Magistrate, Balasore is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj.