New building of NH Traffic Police Station inaugurated in Cuttack

Cuttack: A new building of National Highway Traffic Police Station has been inaugurated at Pratap Nagari in Cuttack of Odisha today in view of the possible accident on the NH. The police station has been inaugurated by Odisha DGP Abhay.

“Odisha Government has been emphasizing on traffic management. 500 traffic posts had been approved across the State in 2020 and there are plans to increase the traffic posts in the future,” said DGP Abhay.

The Supreme Court has a committee to reduce accidents on the national highways whereas the state government has a high power committee for the same. Hence, various safety measures are being taken as per the advice of these committees, he added.

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and Traffic DCP K K Panigrahi also attended the inauguration ceremony.