New born sold for Rs 2.5 lakh in Titlagarh; Buyer arrested from Chhattisgarh

Balangir: The buyer of a new born baby, who bought the infant at Rs 2.5 lakh has been arrested by Balangir police from Raigarh of Chhattisgarh. The arrest accused, identified as Amit Agrawal, is a businessman at Chhatisgarh. The cops have also rescued the infant and kept the baby in Child Welfare Centre in the district.

According to the available information, Santosh and Pushpa Patel already had three children. This was their fourth child.

Reports say that, due to the fact that the family was very poor, there was a lack of food in the house. Therefore, it is alleged that it was no longer possible to take care of the newborn baby boy.

In this incident, Ramazan Khan of Titlagarh as a middleman sold the baby boy in Kalahandi district to a person named Raja.

In this connection, the police received information from a neighbor of the house where Ramzan lived and filed a Suo motto case.

Later, it is reported that Ramazan Khan and Santosh Patel, were arrested by the police and taken to court. The transaction took place near the local Kumuda hills.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.