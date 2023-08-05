New born boy sold for Rs 2.5 lakh in Odisha’s Titlagarh

Titlagarh: In a tragic incident, a father sold his 5-day-old baby son allegedly for Rs 2.5 lakh in Titlagarh district of Odisha, said reports.

According to the available information, Santosh and Pushpa Patel already had three children. This was their fourth child.

Reports say that, due to the fact that the family was very poor, there was a lack of food in the house. Therefore, it is alleged that it was no longer possible to take care of the newborn baby boy.

In this incident, Ramazan Sikh of Titlagarh as a middleman sold the baby boy in Kalahandi district to a person named Raja.

In this connection, the police received information from a neighbor of the house where Ramzan lived and filed a Suo motto case.

Later, it is reported that Ramazan Sikh and the child’s father, Patel, were arrested by the police and taken to court. On the other hand, it has been reported that the police team went to Kalahandi to rescue the newborn baby who was sold. It is worth informing that the transaction took place near the local Kumuda hills.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.