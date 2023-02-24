New-born baby rescued from drain in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: A new-born baby girl has been rescued from a drain in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. The ne-born was found on the road side in the forest area in the Raibania cashew farming area.

As per reports, the locals heard crying of a new born baby and searched for it. After a thorough search, they found the baby thrown in a drain on the road side of the forest road in the Raibania Cashew farming area.

The locals then rescued the new born and admitted it to the Community Health Centre in Hatigarh for treatment. The health condition of the child is said to be critical.