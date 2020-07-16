Khurda: Yet another incident of a new born baby girl being abandoned has come to light from Baghamari area of Khurda district in Odisha. The child was abandoned in one of the fields.

A woman identified as Lilly Nayak, a resident of the village nearby spotted the infant lying all alone in the field. She rescued the newborn and informed the locals.

The villagers gathered to see whether the child was alive and a few of them informed the police and called for an ambulance to rescue the new born baby.

The ambulance reached the spot and took the child to the Khurda District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The local police from Baghamari police station has also reached the spot and has started investigating into the matter.