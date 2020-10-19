Balangir: In a shocking incident, an abandoned new-born girl child was rescued from the Salepali Forest of Patanagada are of Odisha’s Balangir district on Monday.

According to reports, the baby girl was found by the villagers first, who then informed the local Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker.

The villagers handed over the toddler to ASHA worker Pankajini Meher when she reached the the spot after getting information.

Meher, with the help of some locals, took the baby to the Patanagada hospital for a medical check-ups.

Doctors who attended the infant informed that her condition is stable and she will be discharged from the hospital soon.