New Bank Timings During Lockdown In Odisha To Be Effective From Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Due to the rising number of Covid 19 cases and imposition of 14 day lockdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), the Odisha government has asked all the banks in these districts to reschedule their work hours.

In an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) yesterday, all banks under the four districts and RMC have been directed to reschedule their working timings.

The order and new timings will be effective from today.

While the banks will operate from 8 AM to 2 PM, the customer service hours have been rescheduled between 8 AM and 1 PM with immediate effect from today till July 31.

