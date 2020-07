New bank timing in lockdown for these four districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed the authorities of all banks in four districts to follow a new timing amid the lockdown till July 31.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of the State government has asked all banks in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela urban area to function with 50% manpower from 8 am to 2 pm with customer service hours from 8 am to 1 pm.

Here are the details: