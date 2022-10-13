New app for segregated waste collection in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A new app has been started by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) relating to segregated waste collection.

According to reports, the door-to-door garbage collection will now be monitored by the “SAFA App” which will also give information about garbage collection.

Real-time information about dustbin availability, segregated garbage collection, and 5 meters radius cleanliness will be collected from every household.

It is noteworthy that, action will be ensured for further improvements of the app if required.

The trial run has already been started in Ward number- 40, and very soon it will be extended to the entire city.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had warned vendors of Unit-1 haat of dire circumstances if they litter on the road, said reports on October 10, 2022.

The Commissioner of BMC Vijay Amruta Kulange, has issued a strict warning to the vendors of the Unit-1 haat.

The vegetable vendors are ignoring the repeated warnings of the BMC relating to the management of garbage in and around the Unit-1 market place.

Even after repeated warning, the vegetable vendors are throwing rotten vegetable and waste materials on the roads.

The BMC Commissioner has further warned that, if the vendors continue this practice then they shall be levied a heavy fine of Rs. 5000/-

Vijay Amruta Kulange further added that, if the vendors did not separate the dry and wet garbage then a fine of Rs. 500/- shall be levied.

“Let us all be aware, create awareness and join hands to keep the Capital city of Bhubaneswar clean and garbage free,” he said.