New 2819 Covid Positive Cases Reported In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 2819 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from 29 districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours.
The Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, out of the total 2819 cases, 1691 have been reported from the quarantine centres and 1128 are local contacts.
With 443 cases Khurda district top the list of covid cases today. This was followed by Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts which reported 257 and 219 positive cases respectively.
Here is the complete list of the districts and the positive cases reported today:
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 136
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 56
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 257
8. Dhenkanal: 100
9. Gajapati: 62
10. Ganjam: 192
11. Jagatsinghpur: 48
12. Jajpur: 120
13. Jharsuguda: 63
14. Kalahandi: 55
15. Kandhamal: 44
16. Kendrapara: 62
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 443
19. Koraput: 81
20. Malkangiri: 83
21. Mayurbhanj: 219
22. Nabarangpur: 43
23. Nayagarh: 64
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 109
26. Rayagada: 147
27. Sambalpur: 145
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 57
Details of COVID cases of Odisha till now
New Recoveries: 1927
Cumulative Tested: 1233805
Positive: 75537
Recovered: 50503
Active Cases: 24582