New 2819 Covid Positive Cases Reported In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2819 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from 29 districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

The Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, out of the total 2819 cases, 1691  have been reported from the quarantine centres and 1128 are local contacts.

With 443 cases Khurda district top the list of covid cases today. This was followed by Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts which reported 257 and 219 positive cases respectively.

Here is the complete list of the districts and the positive cases reported today:

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 136

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 56

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 257

8. Dhenkanal: 100

9. Gajapati: 62

10. Ganjam: 192

11. Jagatsinghpur: 48

12. Jajpur: 120

13. Jharsuguda: 63

14. Kalahandi: 55

15. Kandhamal: 44

16. Kendrapara: 62

17. Keonjhar: 7

18. Khurda: 443

19. Koraput: 81

20. Malkangiri: 83

21. Mayurbhanj: 219

22. Nabarangpur: 43

23. Nayagarh: 64

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 109

26. Rayagada: 147

27. Sambalpur: 145

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 57

Details of COVID cases of Odisha till now

New Recoveries: 1927

Cumulative Tested: 1233805

Positive: 75537

Recovered: 50503

Active Cases: 24582

