New 223 COVID positive, 204 recovery cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A total of 223 new COVID positive and 204 recovery cases were reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are in the last 24 hours.

The detection of 223 new COVID positive cases includes 171 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases. Likewise, with the recovery of 204 patients, the recovery mark in BMC area rose to 98695.

The active cases in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area also touched 2828.

Similarly, the COVID death toll in BMC jurisdiction climbed to 946 with the death of 12 patients.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: