china covid-19 vaccine
New 1320 COVID Positive Cases Including 887 From Quarantine Centres & 433 From Locals Reported In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1320 new COVID19 positive cases including  433  local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1320 cases have been reported today, out of which 433  are local cases while the rest 887 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

With the detection of the fresh 1320 COVID cases, the total number of positive cases in Odisha reached 24013.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 24 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 47

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 90

9. Ganjam: 560

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 23

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 39

15. Kendrapara: 1

16. Keonjhar: 24

17. Khurda: 174

18. Koraput: 30

19. Nayagarh: 38

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 90

22. Rayagada: 65

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 47

