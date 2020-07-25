According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1320 cases have been reported today, out of which 433 are local cases while the rest 887 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

With the detection of the fresh 1320 COVID cases, the total number of positive cases in Odisha reached 24013.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 24 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 47

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 90

9. Ganjam: 560

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 23

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 39

15. Kendrapara: 1

16. Keonjhar: 24

17. Khurda: 174

18. Koraput: 30

19. Nayagarh: 38

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 90

22. Rayagada: 65

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 47