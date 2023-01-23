Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Various activities organised in Cuttack to mark 126th birth anniversary of Netaji

Cuttack: India is celebrating the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday. While various programs are being conducted across the country, a special program has been organized in Netaji’s birthplace, Cuttack. Netaji’s Birthplace Museum and Jankinath Bhawan in Odia Bazar have also been decorated for this occasion.

This year, various themes based on Netaji’s biography will be displayed through sculpture. The garden of the museum has also been filled with beautiful flowers. Various programs will also be organized at the museum. Chief Minister likely to attend as the chief guest in this celebration.

Netaji lovers who come to visit the museum are happy to see the preparations. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, one of the great freedom fighters of Indian history, was born on January 23 in 1897 in Cuttack’s Odia Bazar. He is the pride and glory of Odisha.