Netaji Birthplace museum in Cuttack to open tomorrow for visitors

Cuttack: Odisha government decided to open the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack city of Odisha for visitors from Wednesday.

The State Culture department, in a letter to the secretary of Netaji Birthplace Museum Trust wrote about it.

As per the letter, the Netaji Birthplace Museum, which remained closed from 15th March 2020 due to Covid 19 pandemic to be opened tomorrow i.e from 20th January, 2021 for the general public.

However, Covid 19 guidelines of the Government need to be strictly followed for the purpose, the letter also said.