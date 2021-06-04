Rairangpur: In a tragic incident, three persons including uncle and nephew were killed in a road accident at Badadalima village under Phiringi police limits in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said, Uncle and his nephew were standing near the roadside when this iron-ore laden truck came and mowed them down, killing both on the spot and later, the ill fated truck hit a bike, where the man sustained critical injuries.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The irate villagers detained the driver of the truck and truck, following which there was chaos on the road and many other vehicles were stalled.

Till the last reports were filed, the police had not reached the incident spot.