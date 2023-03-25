Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Nephew kills man for property in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a man has been murdered by his nephew in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
According to reports, a man was attacked his nephew due to previous enmity. The incident has been reported from Nedovadi village under Jharpokharia police station of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Anil Mahanath died due to the attack of his nephew Rajkishore Mahanath. The Jharpokharia police are searching for the accused in various places.

Detailed report is awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 5557 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

