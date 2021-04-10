Bhubaneswar: Considering resurgence in COVID cases, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for people coming to the state by train to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of the entry or the final vaccination certificate.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made it clear that RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for the railway passengers coming to Odisha from today.

Those not having valid document will have to undergo seven days’ mandatory home/institutional quarantine.

The state government also suspended all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa from April 10 till April 30, 2021.