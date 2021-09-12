NEET UG 2021 Today, Check NTA Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) today. NTA has released a set of guidelines to be followed on the NEET exam date.
The NTA has scheduled the NEET-UG 2021 from 2 PM to 5 PM on September 12, 2021.
- Candidates must follow the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA
- Candidates must wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket.
- Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall.
- Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall.
- No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre.
Barred Items:
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc inside the examination Hall.
- Any type of Electronic and Communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc is strictly prohibited in NEET 2021 exam centre.
- Even items like wallets, handbags, belts, goggles, caps etc are not allowed to be carried or worn by candidates.