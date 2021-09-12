NEET UG 2021 Today, Check NTA Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) today. NTA has released a set of guidelines to be followed on the NEET exam date.

The NTA has scheduled the NEET-UG 2021 from 2 PM to 5 PM on September 12, 2021.

Candidates must follow the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA

Candidates must wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket.

Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall.

Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall.

No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre.

Barred Items: