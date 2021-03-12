NEET (UG) 2021: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

According to the notification issued by NTA, “The NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted on August 1 (Sunday). This year the exam will be held in 11 languages including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.

The application window will be opened on the official website of NTA (www.ntaneet.nic.in) soon.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG for admissions to medical and dental courses, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

“The result of NEET can also be used by other entities of state/central government colleges for admission to B.Sc Nursing and B.Sc Life Sciences,” the notice issued by NTA said.

